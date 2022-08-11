Quinta Brunson Inks Overall Deal With Warner Bros. TV

Quinta Brunson is extending her relationship with Warner Bros. Television Group.

The Abbott Elementary creator and star has signed a multiple-year overall deal with the studio that produces the show alongside Disney’s 20th Television. Under the exclusive pact, Brunson’s first such deal, the Emmy-nominated actress and writer will create new projects for multiple platforms for the studio.

“I’m excited to expand my long-running creative partnership with Warner Bros.,” Brunson said in a statement Thursday. “With Abbott as our anchor, I look forward to what we’ll create next.”

Brunson’s tenure with Warners goes back to 2018 when she was cast in the studio’s CW pilot The End of the World as We Know It. That project marked her first collaboration with writers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker, who reunited to exec produce Abbott. The duo, who also oversee HBO Max’s Harley Quinn, have their own overall deal with the studio. Brunson also had a recurring role on The CW/Warners’ former drama iZombie. Together, Brunson, Halpern and Schumacker reimagined Brunson’s original idea to do Abbott Elementary as an animated series and crafted it into ABC’s Emmy-nominated comedy.

“Quinta Brunson is a tour de force and a powerhouse talent, and we are beyond thrilled to be continuing our partnership with her through this new overall deal,” Warner Bros. TV Group chairman Channing Dungey said. “What Quinta and her Abbott Elementary team have achieved in the first season is just extraordinary. We cannot wait for season two, and to explore many future projects with her in the coming years. I’m so grateful that Quinta is part of our WBTV family, and I look forward to many more years of successful collaboration.”

Abbott Elementary is nominated for seven Emmy nominations, including lead actress for Brunson as well as writing and outstanding comedy series. Season two returns Sept. 21 on ABC.