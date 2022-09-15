Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes to Quinta Brunson for Controversial Emmys Bit

Jimmy Kimmel is now fully conscious and addressing his 2022 Emmys bit that some viewers felt had distracted from Quinta Brunson’s big moment.

During the Abbott Elementary creator and star’s Wednesday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host apologized after his segment spurred backlash when he didn’t leave the stage for her acceptance speech. Kimmel called it a “dumb comedy bit,” adding, “I’m sorry I did do that, actually. And also, the last thing I would ever want to do was upset you because I think so much of you. And I think you know that — I hope you know that.”

Brunson graciously accepted, telling him, “It is very kind of you to say that.” She explained that she was so wrapped up in the moment of having won her first Emmy that she wasn’t bothered by what else was going on around her. “I had a great night,” the performer said.

Earlier in the episode, she dropped by at the end of Kimmel’s monologue, Emmy in hand, to see if she could thank some people whom she didn’t have time to mention at Monday’s ceremony. “You know how, when you win an Emmy, you only have 45 seconds to do an acceptance speech, which is not that much time?” she asked Kimmel. “And then you get less time because someone does a dumb comedy bit that goes on a bit too long.”

Ahead of the episode, the ABC late-night show’s official Twitter account posted an image of Brunson holding up her Emmy award from Kimmel’s stage.

“Look who interrupted Jimmy’s monologue tonight!” read the tweet’s message.

During Monday’s Emmy Awards telecast that aired on NBC, Will Arnett and Kimmel were the presenters for best writing in a comedy series. Arnett dragged a seemingly passed-out Kimmel onto the stage, explaining that the host had been hitting the margaritas too hard after losing in his category.

Brunson won the Emmy for writing, and Kimmel was lying onstage throughout her speech; she had to step over him to get to the microphone and even told him to wake up. For her part, she was a good sport throughout the bit and added his name to her list of thank-you’s at the end of the speech. However, a number of social media users posted that Kimmel should have stood up before her speech.

Afterward, Brunson told reporters backstage that Kimmel’s bit “didn’t bother me that much,” with the actress pointing out that he had been an early supporter of her show. However, she added that she was scheduled to guest on his show on Wednesday and joked that she “might punch him in the face.”

During ABC’s TCA presentations Wednesday, Abbott Elementary co-star Sheryl Lee Ralph said she found it disrespectful that Kimmel remained on the stage throughout the speech. “I didn’t know what was going on. I was like, ‘I wish he’d just get up off the ground,'” said Ralph, herself a 2022 Emmy winner. “Then I realized it was Jimmy, and I was like, ‘Ooh, the disrespect.’ I love Jimmy Kimmel, but I’m sorry. I told him to his face, and he understood.”

Brunson said at the TCA panel that she had since spoken to Kimmel and expected a “good, old-fashioned time” during their Jimmy Kimmel Live interview.