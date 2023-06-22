Quinta Brunson to Receive Just For Laughs Best Comedy Person Award

Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson will receive the best comedy person award at the upcoming Just For Laughs ComedyPro conference, organizers said Thursday.

Brunson, who also stars in her mockumentary spin on an underserved Philadelphia grammar school in the ABC comedy, will be in Montreal for the honor after she was part of the JFL’s New Faces comic discovery program in 2017.

And Bert Kreischer will pick up the best stand-up comic prize at the Montreal festival after his latest comedy special, Razzle Dazzle, debuted on Netflix. Also a veteran of JFL, Kreischer starred in and produced The Machine, a movie based on his own experiences with Russian mobsters on a college trip.

The ComedyPro conference, which will hold its awards show on July 28, will also give Ronny Chieng the breakout comedy star of the year trophy, while Feel Good star Mae Martin will receive the rising comedy star of the year prize.

The Montreal festival’s industry conference elsewhere booked a panel with the cast of Killing It, to include The Office star Craig Robinson, Rell Battle and Claudia O’Doherty. And Chris Estrada and Frankie Quinones will be in Montreal for a sneak peek screening of the second season premiere for Hulu’s This Fool series.

And writer/director David Zucker will host a panel for Airplane! on the 43rd anniversary of the ground-breaking comedy, to include a live staged reading of select scenes. JFL organizers also announced that Ramy Youssef, star of the Hulu comedy Ramy, will take part in an informal conversation about faith in comedy, which will touch on his Muslim faith and its role in his stage and screen performances.

The ComedyPRO conference will take place July 26-29, at the tail end of the Just For Laughs comedy festival in Montreal.