Quinta Brunson Steals Just For Laughs Spotlight With Best Comedy Award

Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson delivered an emotional speech while recalling breaking out at the Just For Laughs festival in 2017 before returning this year to Montreal to pick up the top comedy award in front of a roomful of fellow comics and industry execs.

“This is crazy. It’s wild to be in front of all your comedy heroes,” Brunson said when accepting the best comedy person award at the Just For Laughs ComedyPro conference on Friday. She recounted being part of the New Faces comic discovery program in 2017 at Just For Laughs.

“I was doing a lot of work just to get here, to get to what I considered real comedy. I wanted to get to TV, I wanted to get to film. I was doing stand-up and I was putting in the work and I love comedy. So it was an honor to be recognized back then,” Brunson said.

“So thank you for giving me this award. I hope I can come back here again in 10 years and get the breakout award,” she said when ending her acceptance speech. This was a nod to comic and actor Ronny Chieng, who parlayed a chance introduction to Trevor Noah when both were performing at the Just For Laughs festival in 2015 to go on to become a senior correspondent on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show.

“I had my own [JFL] gala last year. This year I’m breaking out. Feels like a demotion to me,” a sarcastic Chieng said when picking up his breakout comedy star of the year trophy on Friday.

Another emotional high point of the Just For Laughs awards show came when The Machine star Bert Kreischer, overcome with tears, talked about his improbable journey to comedy and big-screen success when picking up the best stand-up comedy award in Montreal.

That included recounting his first nerve-racking appearance at Just For Laughs, at the gritty Club Soda and other comedic proving grounds, where he yearned for someone just to talk to him at the bar or at industry parties.

Kreischer told the audience, now up on their feet to applaud and cheer him on: “None of this is lost on me. I’m so lucky that I was old when I got famous. To be 50 and to get this award. I knew I’d cry. It’s so cool.”

Of course, an awards show for comedians had its fair share of roast-worthy one-liners and zingers.

“What I would like to do is just take a moment and close my eyes and deeply pretend — that’s what actors do — for a period of time that this is one of the three Emmys that Jeremy Piven won instead of me 10 years ago,” The Office star Rainn Wilson said before tightly clutching his Impact Award trophy to his waist, with his eyes squeezed shut, after being passed over for Entourage actor Piven who won three consecutive Emmys for supporting actor in a comedy series.

And Mae Martin, the Canadian breakout star of Netflix comedy Feel Good, also felt the weight of the moment when she came up to receive the rising comedy star of the year prize at the ComedyPRO conference kudos-fest. “I went through puberty in this community. It feels good to come home,” Martin said during their acceptance speech.

The Just For Laughs comedy festival runs through Sunday.