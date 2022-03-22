‘Call My Agent!’ Writer Quoc Dang Tran Signs First-Look Deal With Universal International Studios

Universal International Studios has signed a first-look deal with acclaimed French-Vietnamese writer and showrunner Quoc Dang Tran (Nox, Marianne).

Dang Tran was a writer on hit French entertainment industry spoof Call My Agent! before creating such French series as Nox, on Canal+, and Marianne for Netflix. He is represented by Film Talents in France and Range Media Partners in the U.S.

His latest series, Parallèles debuts on Disney+ on March 23. He also recently adapted The Drops of God, a manga set in France and Japan whose plot focuses on oenology, the study of wines. The series is currently in production, with a release planned for the end of the year.

Under his new deal with Universal, Dang Tran will develop and produce both English and French-language television projects with the studio for the global market. French-language projects will be co-produced with his recently created label, Daïmôn Films.

“Quoc is an incredible storyteller and producer who works across all genres and elevates everything he touches,” said Universal International Studios president Beatrice Springborn. “We are honored he chose UIS as a creative home and are excited to collaborate and help bring his exquisite visions to life.”

The first-look deal, announced Tuesday, is a further sign of a global scramble for international TV talent as streamers, studios and major production companies move to lock in top-end creatives as they expand their global output of high-end series.