‘Rachael Ray’ Daytime Talk Show to End After 17 Seasons

Rachael Ray, the daytime talk show, will end its run after 17 seasons on the air.

The decision to end the Emmy-winning program comes after host Rachael Ray recently launched a new production company, Free Food Studios, which will focus on producing “in the kitchen content.”

“In my more than 20 plus years in television, I have had 17 wonderful seasons working in daytime television,” Ray said in a statement on Friday. “However, I’ve made the decision that it’s time for me to move on to the next exciting chapter in my broadcast career.”

She continued, “My passions have evolved from the talk show format production and syndication model to a platform unencumbered by the traditional rules of distribution. I am truly excited to be able to introduce and develop new and upcoming epicurean talent on all platforms. That is why I am looking forward to putting all my energies into my recently announced production arm, Free Food Studios. Thank you to all of our Rachael daytime show partners, crew and affiliates, and the wonderful years we all worked together.”

The Monday-Friday talk show, which debuted in 2006, featured celebrity interviews, entertainment, cooking, makeovers and advice from the host.

When explaining her show in a September 2021 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ray said, “We like that family feeling, and I think that’s evident when we do have celebrities on, and you often see the same folks over and over again. We feel close to them, we feel like we built something together.”

In May, the Food Network celebrity and chef will also be inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame for her television achievements.

Rachael Ray is distributed and produced by CBS Media Ventures in association with Harpo Productions, Discovery Inc., and Watch Entertainment.