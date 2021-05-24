Rachel Campos-Duffy Named ‘Fox & Friends’ Weekend Co-Host

Fox News has tapped contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy as the new co-host for morning show Fox & Friends Weekend. Campos-Duffy will make her debut on the program June 12, alongside co-hosts Will Cain and Pete Hegseth. Fox News says she will be the first Hispanic woman to co-host a cable news morning show.

She replaces Jedediah Bila, whose departure from Fox News was announced on Friday.

After getting her start on television via MTV’s The Real World: San Francisco, Campos-Duffy began making appearances on programs like ABC’s The View and NBC’s Today. She joined Fox in 2016 as a contributor, where she appeared as a guest host on the morning show, as well as on Outnumbered. She was also one of the guest hosts for the open 7 p.m. time period, and her addition to the morning show suggests that she is out of the running for that program.

Fox also said Monday that Campos-Duffy will co-host a podcast for the channel alongside her husband and fellow Fox contributor Sean Duffy.

Separately, Fox said that Lawrence Jones has been named an enterprise reporter for Fox & Friends and will continue to fill in as a guest host.