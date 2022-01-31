Rachel Maddow to Take Hiatus From Nightly MSNBC Show, Rotating Guests Hosts to Fill-In

Rachel Maddow plans to step away from her show for a few weeks beginning this Friday, with plans to use the time to develop other projects for NBCUniversal, an MSNBC source confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

The source says Maddow plans to announce the news on her show this evening, and that a rotating group of hosts are expected to fill in for her. Maddow is expected to continue appearing on special event coverage, such as the State of the Union address, which is slated to be held March 1.

Insider first reported on Maddow’s planned hiatus.

It isn’t immediately clear how long Maddow will be off her show (the source said it would be “several weeks”) however it is expected to last all of February and at least into March, if not a bit longer.

The MSNBC host has a number of projects in the works, including a new podcast and a film adaptation of one of her books. She also has the paperback edition of her book Bag Man due in April. She is expected to return to hosting her nightly show when she returns from hiatus.

The hiatus stems from Maddow’s new deal with NBCUniversal, which was signed last August. That deal included a broad range of new projects for the company, with an expectation that she would cut back on her nightly MSNBC duties.

It is not immediately clear whether the hiatus (or perhaps this hiatus and potential future breaks from her show) are meant to fit that bill. MSNBC president Rashida Jones said in October of Maddow’s plans: “It is something we are working through, there is no immediate rush here.”

With Maddow’s status as MSNBC’s highest-rated host and the lynchpin of its primetime lineup, a permanent departure from the 9 PM hour could mean serious changes to MSNBC’s fortunes. It is possible that by giving her extended breaks to focus on those projects during what would otherwise by slow times of the year, MSNBC may have found a solution to that problem… at least for now.

The cable news channel announced last week that Stephanie Ruhle would take over the 11 PM hour that was vacated by Brian Williams, with the Morning Joe team set to expand and take over the 9-10 AM hour.