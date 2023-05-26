Disney+ Korean Drama ‘Red Swan’ to Star Kim Ha-neul and Rain

The next high-profile Korean drama from Disney+, romantic revenge series Red Swan, will star Kim Ha-neul (A Gentleman’s Dignity, On Air) and Jeong Jihun, aka Rain (Ghost Doctor, Ninja Assasin).

The series follows Oh Wansoo (Kim) a woman born into an impoverished family who turned her life around by becoming a world-class golfer – attracting the attention of many, including her future husband, heir to the Hwain Group, Kim Yongguk (Jeong Gyeoun — You Are Too Much, Sooni). Struggling to clear her mother’s debt, Wansoo agreed to marry Yongguk but quickly became unhappy after discovering her husband’s infidelities. For over ten years, she has stayed with her husband, determined to make it work, but things quickly begin to change on the biggest night of her life. Shortly after arriving in Manila for her debut appearance as a Goodwill Ambassador, Wansoo is caught in the middle of a hail of gunfire, narrowly escaping thanks to the heroic actions of the company bodyguard, Seo Doyoon (Jeong). Soon after, Wansoo begins to develop feelings for Doyoon, reconsidering her whole life up until that night — but little does she know Doyoon’s real motivation for working for the Hwain Group.

Red Swan is written by Choi Yoonjung (Only Love, Three Sisters) and directed by Park Hongkyun (A Korean Odyssey, Warm and Cozy). Disney has yet to reveal a delivery date for the series, but it is planned to launch within 2023.

Disney+ has continued ramping up its K-drama output since launching its direct-to-consumer streaming service in the country in 2021. Other popular K-drama originals from the House of Mouse to date include Big Bet, starring Choi Minsik (Old Boy) as a serial entrepreneur who repeatedly crosses the line to help bolster his burgeoning casino business; Big Mouth, about a lawyer who is arrested as part of the murder case he is investigating; and Connect, a Seoul-set horror thriller drama directed by Japanese auteur Takashi Miike.