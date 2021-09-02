Rainn Wilson Boards AMC’s ‘Dark Winds’

AMC Networks is starting to fill out the cast of its drama Dark Winds.

Rainn Wilson has joined Zach McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon in the series, which is based on Tony Hillerman’s best-selling Leaphorn & Chee crime novels about two Navajo detectives in the Southwest of the 1970s.

The series also has an impressive roster of off-camera talent: Graham Roland (Jack Ryan) created the series, and George R.R. Martin and Robert Redford are among the executive producers, as is McClarnon.

Wilson (The Office, Mom) will be a series regular, playing Devoted Dan. The character is described as “a pious missionary who relies on his divine faith to recruit followers to the gates of his used car lot. He is also a degenerate and practitioner of every Biblical sin he decries.”

The first season will follow the officers’ search for clues in a grisly double murder case that forces them to challenge their own spiritual beliefs and come to terms with the trauma of their pasts. The production has secured permission to film on tribal lands in New Mexico.

Wilson’s recent credits include Amazon’s Utopia and features Blackbird and The Meg. He also executive produced and narrated Netflix’s docuseries We Are the Champions. He stars with Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening in Paramount+’s upcoming film Jerry and Marge Go Large.

Vince Calandra (Castle Rock) will serve as showrunner for the six-episode Dark Winds, which is set to debut on AMC and AMC+ in 2022. He executive produces with Roland, Martin, Redford, McClarnon, Tina Elmo and Vince Gerardis. Chris Eyre (Smoke Signals) will direct and executive produce the pilot.