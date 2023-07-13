Rainn Wilson, Marlon Wayans, Thomas Middleditch Join Just for Laughs Festival Lineup

Rainn Wilson is set to receive the Comedy Impact Award and deliver the American keynote address at the Just For Laughs’ ComedyPRO conference, organizers announced Thursday.

As the Montreal comedy festival unveiled its final lineup additions, the fest said Marlon Wayans — star of the horror comedy spoof films Scary Movie and Scary Movie 2 — and Feel Good star Mae Martin will perform solo shows during the 41st edition, as will mixed media artist ALOK, Trey Kennedy, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah writer Alingon Mitra, Noel Miller and Ali Macofsky.

Besides Wilson’s keynote, JFL has also booked Steph Tolev to deliver the Canadian keynote address at the ComedyPRO conference, while Jessica Kirson will present the annual State of the Industry address in Montreal previously delivered for over 20 years by Andy Kindler.

Other booked JFL events include Silicon Valley star Thomas Middleditch and co-star Sean Giambrone touting the upcoming fourth season of Solar Opposites on Hulu, including previewing sneak peek clips. JFL organizers earlier announced that Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones, Eddie Izzard and Martin had joined the festival lineup as gala hosts for the 41st edition this summer.

The Montreal fest that discovered top comics like Kevin Hart, Dave Chappelle and Jimmy Fallon has twice-nightly stand-up showcases at the Théâtre Maisonneuve as programming centerpieces.

Fest organizers also earlier booked Russell Peters to emcee four shows this year and Jack Whitehall, star of the Netflix show Travels With My Father, will host his own gala show on the final weekend of this year’s festival, set to run July 14-29.