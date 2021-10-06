Rami Malek Recalls Catching Kate Middleton “Off Guard” After Asking a Personal Question

Rami Malek revealed a special moment he shared with Kate Middleton on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night.

Malek, who recently reunited with the Duchess of Cambridge when she attended the world premiere of the upcoming Bond movie, No Time to Die, in London, told Kimmel he had some “familiarity” with Middleton and Prince William after their first interaction two years ago.

Their initial meeting, which also took place at the Royal Albert Hall where the premiere was held, happened at the 2019 BAFTAs. The actor explained how “fascinating” it was to see that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge learn information about everyone they speak to. “You can see they’ve done their homework,” he said. “I just looked at Princess Kate at one point and I said, ‘This must be exhausting.’ She [said], ‘Why?’ I said, ‘You just had a baby, right?'”

The actor was referring to Middleton and Prince William welcoming their third child, Prince Louis of Cambridge, in 2018. Malek recalled Middleton’s reaction to the acknowledgment of royal duties, saying, “I think she was just taken aback.” He continued, “She said, ‘How are you doing?’ And I said, ‘No, how are you?’ In the most regal, elegant way she’s like, ‘Well,’ you know, gave me a look.”

He added, “It was so cool because I think I caught her off guard for a second.” Malek joked with her and said, “‘You know, if you ever need a day off, some time off, I’m backup for you. She’s like, ‘’What do you mean?’ I go, ‘I can babysit. You guys go out. Have a good time.'”

Kimmel quipped, “I think after seeing the movie, they’re not going to want you to babysit at all.” The host referenced Malek’s portrayal of a diabolical villain in No Time to Die with, as Kimmel put it, “lizard skin.”

“That’s, so true,” Malek agreed.

