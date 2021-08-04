Ramon Rodriguez Joins Aubrey Plaza in Hulu’s ‘Olga Dies Dreaming’

Hulu’s Olga Dies Dreaming is coming together quickly.

The drama pilot, based on the highly anticipated novel by Xóchitl Gonzalez, has recruited Ramon Rodriguez to star opposite Aubrey Plaza.

Olga Dies Dreaming centers on a Nuyorican brother and sister who live in the gentrifying Brooklyn neighborhood of Sunset Park. They reckon with their absent, politically radical mother and their glittering careers among New York City’s elite in the wake of Hurricane Maria, which devastated Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands in 2017.

Set to publish in January by Flatiron Books (which won a 10-way auction for the manuscript), Gonzalez will write the script, and Alfonso Gomez-Rejon (Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, Hunters) will direct. Parks and Rec favorite Plaza will star as Olga. Both she and Rodriguez will serve as producers on the project. Hulu landed the title with a pilot order in April.

Rodriguez will portray Prieto, Olga’s older brother who is a popular Congressman who wears his Puerto Rican pride like a badge of honor. He grew up playing a part: the cheerful, overachieving, involuntary patriarch of a broken home. He’s lonely and tired, but he wakes up every morning wholly prepared to be the fixer, continuing to present this facade to his constituents and his opponents alike.

Rodriguez’s credits include The Affair, Gang Related, Transformers and The One and Only Ivan. He’s repped by UTA and Silver Lining Entertainment.