Ramon Rodriguez to Lead ABC’s ‘Will Trent’ Drama

ABC has found its Will Trent.

Ramon Rodriguez has been tapped to play the special agent in the broadcast network’s adaptation of Karin Slaugher’s best-selling book series of the same name. The casting lifts the contingency on the project, which is now formally one of ABC’s seven drama pilots in contention for the 2022-23 broadcast cycle.

Will Trent revolves around a gifted agent with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. He is a loner within the law enforcement community and hides the severe dyslexia that went untreated during his traumatic childhood in foster care. But with the best clearance rate at the GBI, he could care less if people don’t like him. In addition to starring, Rodriguez will also produce the potential series.

Liz Heldens (The Passage) and Dan Thomsen (Batwoman) penned the script and exec produce alongside author Slaughter. The drama hails from Disney-based 20th Television, where Heldens is under an overall deal.

Rodriguez’s credits include Hulu’s Olga Dies Dreaming pilot, opposite Aubrey Plaza. Sources say Hulu has passed on the pilot. Marvel’s Iron Fist and The Defenders as well as Fox’s Gang Related, FX’s Rescue Me and HBO’s The Wire. He’s repped by UTA and Silver Lining Entertainment.

