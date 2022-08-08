‘Will Trent’ Drama Joins ABC’s Midseason Schedule

ABC is adding to its midseason roster.



The Disney-backed broadcaster has handed out a series order to Will Trent, the Ramon Rodriguez-led drama based on Karin Slaughter’s book series.



The series, which was originally ordered with a cast-contingent pickup, revolves around special agent Will Trent (Rodriguez) of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, who was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. But now, determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was, Will Trent has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.



Rodriguez (Marvel’s Iron Fist and The Defenders as well as Fox’s Gang Related) leads a cast that also includes Erika Christensen, Iantha Richardson, Jake McLaughlin and Sonja Sohn.



Liz Heldens (The Passage, Friday Night Lights) and Dan Thomsen serve as showrunners and exec producers alongside author Slaughter and 3 Arts’ Oly Obst. The series hails from Disney’s 20th Television, where Heldens is based with an overall deal. Paul McGuigan directed the pilot.



Will Trent is one of a handful of remaining pilots that remain in consideration for ABC’s midseason roster. Others include the Milo Ventimiglia-led The Company You Keep and the procedural Criminal Nature. The latter has been in the works since it was originally ordered last year and redeveloped this pilot season.



Trent joins a roster of first-year ABC dramas Alaska, The Rookie: Feds and Avalon that are set for the 2022-23 broadcast season. Keep track of all the new and returning broadcast shows with THR’s handy scorecard.