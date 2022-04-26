Skip to main content

‘Ramy’ Adds Julian Sergi for Season 3

The ‘War Dogs’ alum will join Bella Hadid with a recurring role on the Hulu comedy.

Julian Sergi
Julian Sergi Courtesy of Zoe Rain

The third season of Hulu’s Emmy-nominated Ramy is coming into focus.

The Ramy Youssef comedy has tapped Julian Sergi (War Dogs) in a recurring role for its upcoming third season. Sergi, whose credits also include Key & Peele, will play Yuval, Ramy’s new business partner.

Sergi joins Bella Hadid with recurring roles in season three of the series. Details surrounding Hadid’s role are being kept under wraps.

Created by and starring Ramy Youssef and based loosely on his life, the scripted comedy explores what it’s like to be caught between a religious community that believes life is a moral test and a millennial generation that doubts an afterlife even exists.

The third season, which is awaiting a premiere date on the Disney-backed streamer, sees Ramy and his family forced to confront having lived a life dedicated to worldly concerns — and in some cases, lies — while Ramy all but abandons his spiritual journey, instead dedicating himself to his and his uncle’s diamond business. Laith Nakli, Hiam Abbass, Amr Waked, May Calamawy, Dave Merheje, Mohammed Amer and Steve Way also star in the A24 comedy that counts Jerrod Carmichael among its exec producers.

Sergi is a Chicago-based writer-actor who has studied and performed at Second City, IO and Annoyance Theater. His credits also include feature Freaks of. Nature opposite Nick Braun and Mackenzie Davis. He’s repped by WME and Katten Muchin.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad