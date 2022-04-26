‘Ramy’ Adds Julian Sergi for Season 3

The third season of Hulu’s Emmy-nominated Ramy is coming into focus.

The Ramy Youssef comedy has tapped Julian Sergi (War Dogs) in a recurring role for its upcoming third season. Sergi, whose credits also include Key & Peele, will play Yuval, Ramy’s new business partner.

Sergi joins Bella Hadid with recurring roles in season three of the series. Details surrounding Hadid’s role are being kept under wraps.

Created by and starring Ramy Youssef and based loosely on his life, the scripted comedy explores what it’s like to be caught between a religious community that believes life is a moral test and a millennial generation that doubts an afterlife even exists.

The third season, which is awaiting a premiere date on the Disney-backed streamer, sees Ramy and his family forced to confront having lived a life dedicated to worldly concerns — and in some cases, lies — while Ramy all but abandons his spiritual journey, instead dedicating himself to his and his uncle’s diamond business. Laith Nakli, Hiam Abbass, Amr Waked, May Calamawy, Dave Merheje, Mohammed Amer and Steve Way also star in the A24 comedy that counts Jerrod Carmichael among its exec producers.

Sergi is a Chicago-based writer-actor who has studied and performed at Second City, IO and Annoyance Theater. His credits also include feature Freaks of. Nature opposite Nick Braun and Mackenzie Davis. He’s repped by WME and Katten Muchin.