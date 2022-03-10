Ramy Youssef Sets Animated Comedy at Amazon

Emmy nominee Ramy Youssef is on the move.

The Ramy star, creator, writer and exec producer has signed a first-look deal with Amazon Studios and set up his first project there: a two-season animated comedy.

“Amazon Studios has committed to making a show with me that I never could have dreamed of getting made, let alone explore for two seasons,” said Youssef, who was previously based at Ramy producers A24 with an overall deal. “Anchored by Pam Brady and Mona Chalabi, we’ve brought together a special group of experienced and first-time writers to make something that I hope will be a genuine contribution to the animated space, and television. I’m excited and grateful to explore making more weird shit with Amazon Studios through this partnership, inshallah.”

The untitled series will “explore the experiences of a Muslim-American family that must learn how to code-switch as they navigate the early 2000s: A time of fear, war, and the rapid expansion of the boy-band industrial complex.”

Youssef and Pam Brady (South Park Lady Dynamite) co-created the series and exec produce alongside journalist/illustrator Mona Chalabi. A premiere date has not yet been determined.

Youssef’s production company, Cairo Cowboy, will create and develop new projects for the streamer/retail giant under the first-look pact. Andy Campagna, who previously was senior vp at Sam Esmail’s company, will co-lead the company.

“Ramy has only scratched the surface of his incredible creative gifts. With perfectly measured and heartfelt comedic candor, his work penetrates culture, and we are so fortunate to be working with him and his team,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios. “Family comedies have long tackled some of the most uncomfortable and difficult societal topics, but through animation and Ramy’s creative voice, we are so excited to bring this one to audiences.”

Youssef won an Emmy for his starring role in Hulu’s Ramy, which is awaiting a premiere date for its previously announced third season on the Disney-backed streamer. Through his former pact with A24, Youssef has two more shows in the works. The first, for Apple, will star Ramy‘s Stephen Way in a story that Youssef described as illustrating the “perspective and the experience of a disabled person and their family in a real way.” Youssef will exec produce that series as well as an untitled show in the works for Netflix, plot details for which are being kept under wraps.