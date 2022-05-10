Randall Park’s Imminent Collision Signs First-Look Deal With Universal TV (Exclusive)

Imminent Collision, the production company founded by producer Hieu Ho, screenwriter Michael Golamco and actor Randall Park, has inked a first-look deal with Universal Television.

Under the pact, the banner, which specializes in comedic, Asian American-centered stories for film and television, will develop and produce projects for a variety of platforms with the studio.

“We have been fans of Randall, Hieu and Michael’s work for a long time and have had the pleasure of working with Randall as a performer,” Universal TV executive vice president of comedy Jim Donnelly said in a statement. “We look forward to working with them on our shared goal of producing more authentic Asian American content for everyone and are proud that they chose us as a partner.”

Park currently is shooting Universal TV’s upcoming comedy series Blockbuster opposite Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Melissa Fumero for Netflix, and he will soon be seen on the film side in Universal’s live-action/CGI hybrid adult comedy Strays, alongside Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx and Will Forte. Outside of NBCUniversal, he will be seen reprising his role as Dr. Stephen Shin in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and will make his feature directorial debut with Imminent Collision’s Shortcomings.

Golamco, who co-wrote Always Be My Maybe alongside Park and Ali Wong, will team up again with Park to pen the pilots for two Imminent Collision series, the Lana Condor-starrer Take Out at Hulu and Jo Koy’s single-camera comedy Josep at ABC.

Ho, who oversees Imminent Collision’s development and production slate, previously headed BuzzFeed’s film and television scripted division worldwide and also served as president of Jon M. Chu’s Chu Studios.

In addition to Shortcomings, Take Out and Josep, Imminent Collision’s slate also includes an untitled action comedy starring Park and Sterling K. Brown at Amazon and HBO Max’s adaptation of actor Maulik Pancholy’s YA novel The Best At It.

“We are so thrilled to partner up with Erin [Underhill, Universal TV president], Jim and the entire Universal Television family,” the Imminent Collision partners said in a joint statement. “They have welcomed us with such unwavering support as we continue our mission to expand the reach of storytelling and shift pop culture forward.”

Imminent Collision is represented by UTA and Myman Greenspan. Park is managed by Artists First, and Golamco is additionally repped by CAA and Manage-ment.