Range Media Partners Taps Mark Herwick to Head Non-Scripted TV Division

Range Media Partners is expanding its TV business.

The management and brand development firm has added Mark Herwick as president non-scripted television. Herwick, a former Entertaiment One executive, will be tasked with finding and developing series formats and documentaries, building out the company’s unscripted studio and develop and help grow Range Media’s verticals — the first of which, Ntertain, launched in March in partnership with Tommy Mottola and Lex Borrero.

“Mark is the perfect combination of entrepreneur and culture fit for Range,” said Range Media Partners CEO Peter Micelli. “He’s wildly creative and forward thinking and I’m bananas excited to be working with him again. He will be an amazing partner to creators who are looking to tell impactful stories in the non-scripted and doc space.”

Said Herwick, “I’m genuinely thrilled to be joining Pete and the partners at Range to build out the non-scripted division, as we all share a collective passion for premium and thought-provoking story-telling. With Range’s A-list talent pool, music, branding and digital divisions, there’s no better place to be, and I’m beyond excited to work alongside some of the best in the industry.”

Herwick was executive vp unscripted television at eOne, where he oversaw and gave creative direction to all of the independent studio’s unscripted projects. During his time at eOne, Herwick worked on series for Netflix, IMDb TV, Fox, HGTV, VH1 and other outlets.

The 14-month-old Range Media Partners is developing and co-financing a series with Legendary TV based on Ken Follett’s The Evening and the Morning. It has also struck film and TV development deals with the archives of author Michael Crichton and Heavy Metal magazine.