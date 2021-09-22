Rashida Jones, David Oyelowo Board Apple TV Drama ‘Wool’

Rashida Jones and David Oyelowo are putting on Wool for Apple.

The duo has joined the cast of the forthcoming TV series from Justified‘s Graham Yost that is based on the book by Hugh Howey.

Picked up straight to series in May, Wool is set in a ruined and toxic future where a community exists in a giant silo underground, hundreds of stories deep. There, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them.

Oyelowo (Selma) will play Holston, the silo’s sheriff. Jones (#BlackAF) will play Allison, Holston’s wife, who works at IT. They join a cast that also includes star Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette, an independent and hardworking engineer; and Tim Robbins as Bernard, the head of IT for the silo.

Morten Tyldum (Apple’s Defending Jacob, The Imitation Game) will direct the series and exec produce alongside Ferguson, Yost, author Howey, Remi Aubuchon, Nina Jack and Ingrid Escajeda. The series is produced by AMC Studios, marking a key off-network sale for the studio arm of the basic cable network and part of its push to increase revenues by becoming a content supplier to third-party outlets.

For Jones, the casting marks her latest TV foray after Netflix reversed course on a second season of #BlackAF in favor of one-off specials. Her credits TV also include Parks and Recreation, Freaks and Geeks and Portlandia. On the feature side, she counts Apple’s On the Rocks, Klaus, Celeste and Jesse Forever and The Muppets. Jones also exec produces AMC’s Kevin Can F**k Himself, which was recently renewed for a second season. She’s with UTA and Schreck Rose.

Oyelowo, repped by CAA, Hamilton Hodell and Del Shaw, recently made his directorial debut and starred in the feature The Water Man. His credits include See How They Run, The Girl Before, Nightingale, Captive, Come Away and Bass Reeves, among others. Oyelowo and his wife, Jessica, have a feature deal with Disney and a TV pact with ViacomCBS.

A premiere timeframe for Wool has not yet been determined.