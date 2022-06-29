Rashida Jones, Will McCormack Ink First-Look Deal at Lionsgate TV

Producing partners Rashida Jones and Will McCormack are teaming up with Lionsgate Television.

The duo’s Le Train Train company has signed a first-look deal with Lionsgate, under which they’ll produce scripted programming for a range of platforms. The first project for Jones and McCormack is an adaptation of the British romantic comedy Lovesick, in which a guy tries to contact all of his former sexual partners after finding out he has an STI.

“We are thrilled to be in business with Lionsgate,” Jones and McCormack said in a statement. “Their imagination and blue sky thinking around what’s possible in this rapidly changing landscape of television is incredibly exciting to us as creators and producers.”

Jones and McCormack producing credits via Le Train Train include AMC’s Kevin Can F**k Himself, TNT’s Claws, Netflix’s #BlackAF and TBS’ Angie Tribeca (Jones also starred in the latter two). They share story credit (with several others) on Pixar’s Toy Story 4 and co-wrote the 2012 rom-com Celeste & Jesse Forever.

“There aren’t many writer/producers like Rashida and Will who can master both an R-rated comedy a la Celeste & Jesse Forever and a G-rated masterpiece such as Toy Story 4,” said Scott Herbst, head of scripted development and executive vp Lionsgate Television. “We are looking forward to working with both of them to create more premium and compelling content for all types of viewers.”

The adaptation of Lovesick is a partnership between Lionsgate and BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions. Jones and McCormack will executive produce with Tom Edge, who created the original series; Petra Fried, Ed Macdonald, Andy Baker of Clerkenwell Films; and Angie Stephenson of BBC Studios. A search for a writer is underway.

Jones is set to star in a pair of Apple TV+ series, Wool and Sunny, the latter of which Le Train Train produces. She’s also an equity partner in ViacomCBS’ BET Studios. She is repped by UTA and Schreck Rose.

McCormack won an Oscar this year for the animated short If Anything Happens I Love You, which he co-wrote and co-directed with Michael Govier, and has several screenplays in development. He’s repped by UTA and Paul Hastings.