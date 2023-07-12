Ray Liotta Receives Posthumous 2023 Emmy Nomination for ‘Black Bird’

Ray Liotta’s performances live on, as the late actor received a posthumous 2023 Emmy nomination for his role in Apple TV+’s Black Bird drama.

Liotta, best known for his turn as hustler-turned-mob rat Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas, died on May 26, 2022. He was 67 years old at the time.

On Wednesday, Liotta received his posthumous Emmy nomination in the best supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie category for one of his final roles in the limited TV series for Apple Studios where he played ex-cop father Big Jim Keene.

Novelist and TV veteran Dennis Lehane ran the six-part drama about a cocky drug dealer (Taron Egerton) playing a game of cat-and-mouse with a serial killer (Paul Walter Hauser).

Liotta won an Emmy Award in 2005 for his guest turn as an alcoholic ex-con who comes to County General on the NBC drama ER — an episode that was shot in real-time (and an Emmy win that Liotta later satirized in Jerry Seinfeld’s Bee Movie).

Other previous posthumous nominees include Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman for the What If…? episode “What If… T’Challa Became A Star-Lord?”, Fred Willard for Modern Family, Lynn Shelton for Little Fires Everywhere and Orthodox, Carrie Fisher for Catastrophe, and Anthony Bourdain for Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.

Legends like Ingrid Bergman and Audrey Hepburn are among a small circle of nominees to have won posthumously. The last performer to take home a posthumous trophy at the Emmys was Raúl Juliá, for The Burning Season in 1980.