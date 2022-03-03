‘Reacher’ Makes Sizable Debut in Streaming Rankings

Like its title character when he walks into a room, Reacher made its presence known immediately to streaming users.

The series on Amazon’s Prime Video had a big opening week: Nielsen’s streaming top 10s for the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 6 show Reacher racking up 1.84 billion minutes of viewing time for its eight episodes. The show drew all of that viewership in just three days, as it premiered on Feb. 4. (Prime Video renewed Reacher for a second season on Feb. 7, less than a week after its premiere.)

The data lends some support Amazon’s claim that Reacher was among its most-watched series debuts in the U.S. to date. It drew more viewing time than any other Prime Video series since Nielsen began releasing weekly rankings in August 2020. The previous high was 1.16 billion for The Wheel of Time in November 2021.

Reacher was the No. 2 title on the five platforms Nielsen includes in its weekly roundups, behind Netflix’s Ozark. The latter came down significantly from the rarely seen heights it reached the previous week but still drew 2.37 billion minutes of viewing time.

Five series topped a billion minutes of viewing time for the week. The others were all on Netflix: Sweet Magnolias (1.32 billion), Raising Dion (1.13 billion) and The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window (1.12 billion).

Disney+ and Hulu also had original series in the top 10. The Book of Boba Fett grew slightly to 764 million minutes of viewing time on Disney+, a high for the series so far. Hulu’s limited series Pam & Tommy premiered with 312 million minutes of viewing for its first three episodes.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries, and currently only include Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix and Prime Video.

Nielsen’s top streaming series for Jan. 31-Feb. 6 are below.

Original Series

1. Ozark (Netflix), 2.37 billion minutes viewed

2. Reacher (Prime Video), 1.84 billion

3. Sweet Magnolias (Netflix), 1.32 billion

4. Raising Dion (Netflix), 1.13 billion

5. The Woman in the House … (Netflix), 1.12 billion

6. All of Us Are Dead (Netflix), 850 million

7. The Book of Boba Fett (Disney+), 776 million

8. In From the Cold (Netflix), 658 million

9. Murderville (Netflix), 351 million

10. Pam & Tommy (Hulu), 312 million

Acquired Series

1. NCIS (Netflix), 757 million minutes

2. Cocomelon (Netflix), 742 million

3. Criminal Minds (Netflix), 657 million

4. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 527 million

5. Seinfeld (Netflix), 427 million

6. Heartland (Netflix), 325 million

7. Shameless (Netflix), 312 million

8. Bluey (Disney+), 310 million

9. The Vampire Diaries (Netflix), 308 million

10. Supernatural (Netflix), 304 million