‘Real Housewives’ Holiday Movie Lands at Peacock

The Real Housewives franchise is getting into the Christmas spirit.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills mainstay Kyle Richards and Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad, Life in Pieces) will star in a holiday movie called The Real Housewives of the North Pole. The project, set to begin filming later this month, is Peacock’s first original holiday film and further expands the Housewives franchise on the streamer.

In the movie, Brandt and Richards will play Diana and Trish, the Christmas queens of North Pole, Vermont, who have won the holiday house decorating contest for the past nine years. Days before Christmas, a friendship-ending argument sparks a town-wide feud that draws the attention of a magazine writer hoping to make a big splash with an exposé titled “Real Housewives of the North Pole.”

The project had originally been developed as a potential series before landing as a feature film in the increasingly crowded holiday market. Motion Picture Corporation of America is producing the movie, with holiday movie veteran Don Oliver (A Timeless Christmas, Christmas at the Plaza) directing a screenplay by Tippi Dobrofsky, Neal Dobrofsky (Write Before Christmas) and Spyder Dobrofsky.

Brad Krevoy executive produces on behalf of MPCA along with Amanda Phillips and Eric Jarboe. Jake Relic, David Wulf and Chris Bongirne produce.

Brandt is repped by Patty Woo Management, TalentWorks and Del Shaw. Richards is repped by Bette Smith Management and UTA.