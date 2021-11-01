‘Real Housewives of Dubai’ Greenlighted at Bravo

Bravo is taking its Real Housewives franchise outside the U.S.

The cable network said Monday that it has green lighted The Real Housewives of Dubai. While the series format has been sold around the world, this marks Bravo’s first original international iteration.

The show, premiering next year, will mark the 11th city in the franchise as it focuses on a group of women “navigating their relationships, careers and supremely lavish and ultra-wealthy lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates,” according to Bravo. The cast has not yet been announced, but recent reports have speculated that Caroline Stanbury of Bravo’s Ladies of London — who has a home in Dubai — might be joining the Real Housewives franchise in some capacity.

“Everything’s bigger in Dubai, and I couldn’t be more excited to launch Bravo’s first international Housewives series in a city I’ve been fascinated by for years, with an outstanding group of friends as our guides,” executive producer Andy Cohen said in a statement.

Bravo also is asking fans to help pick the official show hashtag using Twitter Conversation Cards and vote for either #RHODubai or #RHODXB.

The Real Housewives of Dubai is produced by Truly Original, with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Jamie Jakimo, Brandon Panaligan, Glenda Cox and Chelsey Stephens also serving as executive producers.

Previous editions of the Real Housewives franchise have been set in New York City, New Jersey, Beverly Hills, Orange County, Calif., Atlanta, Salt Lake City and Miami, among other locations.