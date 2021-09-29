‘The Real World Homecoming’ Renewed for Two More Seasons at MTV

'The Real World Homecoming: New York' reunites the original MTV cast for Paramount+.

The Real World reunion tour will continue for at least two more seasons.

Paramount+ has ordered more rounds of the spinoff franchise to the MTV reality TV icon.

The next edition will feature the cast of 1993’s The Real World: Los Angeles. The cast reuniting in the season after that has not yet been announced. The first edition (pictured) reunited The Real World: New York.

The logline reads: “After spending decades apart, the roommates will reconnect to find out how the series transformed their lives since the cameras stopped rolling, and they’ll discover, once again, what happens when people stop being polite… and start getting real.”

The Real World was created in 1992 and has aired 33 seasons. The franchise’s popular spinoff, The Challenge competition series, has aired for 37 seasons.