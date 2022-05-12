‘Reality Bites’ TV Series in the Works at Peacock (Exclusive)

Peacock is bringing another iconic title from Universal’s film library to television.

The NBCUniversal-backed streamer is developing a “reframing” of the 1994 Gen-X classic Reality Bites, with screenwriter Helen Childress attached to pen the update.

Like the film starring Winona Ryder, Ethan Hawke and Ben Stiller (who directed), the Peacock take is centered on the driven, idealistic Lelaina Pierce and her three best friends as they leave college and try “adulting” in the 1990s. As the world around them is on the brink of a seismic shift, they struggle to hold onto who they are, and to each other.

Childress — who wrote the feature while she was in her early 20s — will pen the script and exec produce alongside Jenna Bans as well as Michael Shamberg, Stacey Sher, Danny DeVito and Casey Kyber. Shamberg, Sher and DeVito all produced the movie.



The new Reality Bites not only reunites Childress with the trio of original producers but also with Good Girls creator Bans, for whom she served as a co-exec producer on the late and great NBC series. Childress’ TV credits also include a consulting producer role on the Starz drama The Spanish Princess.

This is the second time that NBCUniversal has attempted to bring Reality Bites to television. Broadcast network NBC teamed with star and director Stiller in 2013 to develop a scripted comedy that also was to have been penned by Childress and exec produced by Sher and Shamberg. Stiller, who made his directorial debut with the 1994 favorite, is not attached to the Peacock incarnation.

Reality Bites is the latest Universal feature title to get the TV treatment as the streamer, like others, continues to mine its library for popular properties that could bring subscriber dollars to the platform. Peacock also has adaptations of Universal’s Field of Dreams, Pitch Perfect and Ted in the works. The streamer’s slate also features the third take of the groundbreaking drama Queer as Folk, Sam Esmail’s update of Battlestar Galactica and originals including Girls5eva, Rutherford Falls and the Pete Davidson comedy Bupkis, among others.

Childress is repped by WME, Anonymous Content and Jackoway Tyerman. DeVito, Shamberg and Sher are with CAA.