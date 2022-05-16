Reba McEntire Joins ‘Big Sky’ for Season 3

Reba McEntire is returning to ABC.

The Grammy winner has joined the cast of the Disney-backed broadcast network drama series Big Sky. The casting marks the singer and actress’ return to ABC, for whom she starred in the short-lived sitcom Malibu Country. McEntire is also well-known for her for former WB Network/CW comedy Reba, which ran for more than 125 episodes during its six-season run.

Big Sky, renewed last week for its third season on the network, is based on C.J. Box’s Highway series of books. It follows private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and her former partner, undersheriff Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick), as they investigate local crimes, taking on drug syndicates, notorious kidnappers, crime dynasties and more along the way.

McEntire will play the series regular role of Sunny Brick, the mercurial matriarch of the Brick Family, a successful backcountry outfitter with a secret history of missing customers. She joins a sprawling season three cast that also includes Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who both were promoted to series regular last week on the David E. Kelley series.

McEntire is repped by WME, Maverick and Jackoway Tyerman.