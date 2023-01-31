‘Reboot’ Canceled at Hulu

Reboot will not live to see another day at Hulu.

The Disney-controlled streamer has opted to cancel the scripted comedy series from Modern Family co-creator Steve Levitan after one season. Sources say Levitan is shopping Reboot with the hopes of finding a new home for the comedy produced by Disney’s 20th Television.

Reboot was Levitan’s first show since he wrapped ABC’s Emmy-winning Modern Family and renewed his overall deal with 20th TV. It was also the first series that Levitan created specifically for a streaming platform. Ordered to series in January 2022 after filming a pilot in late 2021, the comedy followed the cast of a sitcom who reunite in an effort to reboot the series for Hulu. Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville and Judy Greer starred alongside Paul Reiser and Rachel Bloom.

In her review of the series, THR TV critic Angie Han called it “crowd-pleasing comfort food.” The comedy has an 88 percent rating among critics and a less impressive 68 percent score with viewers on Rotten Tomatoes. (Hulu does not release traditional viewership data.)

Reboot launched in September and wrapped its run in October with a cliffhanger as creator Levitan had a multiple-season plan for it. In an interview with THR’s TV’s Top 5 podcast, Levitan said Reboot allowed him to “say some of the things [he’d] been thinking” about his career as he considered it a “love letter to sitcoms” and “much-needed therapy.”

“It occurs to you that it’d be a much smarter move to just say, ‘I’m going to ride Modern Family out with the sunset and go off to wine country,’” Levitan said about the pressure of creating another show after the five-time Emmy-winning ABC comedy. “But I wanted to keep working. I enjoy this and like to write and create. I do feel the pressure of that. I tried to harness it in a good way to motivate me to not settle.”

Reboot was part of a Hulu scripted comedy roster that also includes How I Met Your Father, Life & Beth and Only Murders in the Building.