Monarchy Drama ‘Red Queen’ in the Works at Peacock From Elizabeth Banks

Peacock is developing a drama set in an alternate near-future.

The NBCUniversal-backed streamer has landed rights to Red Queen, the New York Times best-selling book form author Victoria Aveyard, with Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman attached to exec produce.

The potential series, which is currently in the development stages, is set in an alternate near-future America where democracy is replaced by a monarchy led by a group of humans with superpowers who rule with an iron fist over those without powers. It revolves around Mare, a young woman born to poverty who discovers she has powers, catapulting her to become the face of a revolution while searching for answers about her powers.

Banks, in addition to exec producing via her Warner Bros. TV-based Brownstone banner, will also have a major supporting role in Red Queen, should it move to series. She is poised to direct the potential pilot.

Beth Schwartz (Arrow, Netflix’s upcoming Sweet Tooth) will serve as showrunner and co-write the script alongside author Aveyard. Exec producers include Banks and her Brownstone partner Handelman, Schwartz and Aveyard, with Brownstone’s Dannah Shinder on board as a co-EP.

Red Queen becomes the latest series set in an alternate history/future, joining the likes of The Plot Against America, For All Mankind, The Man in the High Castle, Hunters, 11.22.63, Watchmen and Counterpart, among others.

The streamer, which launched last year, has been aggressively ramping up development under new execs Frances Berwick and Susan Rovner, who also oversee NBC and six cable networks. Peacock last week went straight to series in an adaptation of Vampire Academy from Julie Plec, Josh Gad-Isla Fisher rom-com Wolf Like Me, a reimagining of Queer as Folk, NBC transfer Langdon and more. The platform also has numerous shows from Seth MacFarlane in the works, including time-traveling love story All Our Wrong Todays.

Banks and Handelman’s Brownstone has a slate that also includes Hulu’s Shrill, HBO Max’s Over My Dead Body and the animated Flinstones sequel, Bedrock, at Fox with the former attached to voice Pebbles.

