Reese Witherspoon to Lead Cheerleading Comedy Series at Amazon

Reese Witherspoon will star in and executive produce a comedy series set in the cheerleading world at Amazon’s Prime Video.

The streamer outbid multiple other outlets for the project, titled All Stars, by handing out a two-season, straight-to-series order. Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter’s Hello Sunshine banner will produce the series, which comes from Aline Brosh McKenna (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The Devil Wears Prada).

All Stars centers on a former cheerleader (Witherspoon) who cons her way across the Atlantic to teach cheerleading at a school in England.

“I’ve been looking for a project that brought our Hello Sunshine mission to make women the heroes of their own stories to a younger generation for a long time,” Witherspoon said in a statement. “When I saw this story, I immediately knew this idea would do just that. The idea of watching an American woman coming to share the very American sport of cheerleading to a group of young women in the U.K. just made me so excited! I love that this show is filled with real heart, deep joy and the power of teamwork. I can’t wait to partner with the brilliant, hilarious, and talented Aline McKenna yet again to create a truly original comedic character, and with the team at Amazon whose passion for this project was unparalleled.”

All Stars is loosely inspired by Andrea Kulberg, a former University of Texas cheerleader who now owns a cheer school with her twin sister, Aly, in the U.K. Hello Sunshine brought the idea to Brosh McKenna, who wrote and directed the Witherspoon-led and Hello Sunshine-produced feature Your Place or Mine, which debuts in February 2023.

“We are beyond excited to continue our fantastic relationship with Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter with this one-of-a-kind comedy,” said Amazon Studios and MGM Studios head Jennifer Salke. “Aline Brosh McKenna’s pitch delivered it all — originality, an iconic lead character, and tons of fun! There is also a throughline of hope, perseverance, and being true to your authentic self that will resonate everywhere. We are over the moon to work with Reese, Lauren, Aline, and the Hello Sunshine team to bring this series to life for our global Prime Video audience.”

Said Brosh McKenna, “Reese is my longtime hero and I’m so thrilled we got to go from making a movie together to this fantastic TV opportunity, brought to me by her and the iconic Lauren Neustadter. So excited to bring this world and these characters to life! The folks at Amazon have already been so enthusiastic and supportive, I’m very excited to join their roster of talent.”

Witherspoon currently stars in Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, whose third season is nearing the end of production. She’s also set to reprise her role as Tracy Flick in the Election sequel Tracy Flick Can’t Win at Paramount+.

Hello Sunshine’s slate, meanwhile, includes Prime Video’s upcoming Daisy Jones and the Six and features based on the Dolly Parton/James Patterson novel Run, Rose, Run and Goldilocks and the Three Bears along with Build-a-Bear Workshop.

Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine are repped CAA and attorney Gretchen Rush of Hansen Jacobsen; Witherspoon is also repped by LBI Entertainment. Brosh McKenna is with CAA and attorney Ken Richman at Hansen Jacobsen.

Deadline first reported the news.