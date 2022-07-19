‘Euphoria,’ ‘Yellowjackets,’ ‘Big Sky’ Among Series to Get ReFrame Stamp of Approval

The ReFrame Stamp, a distinction handed out to TV productions that have achieved gender-balanced hiring, has been given to 94 shows from the IMDb top 200 series table for the 2021-22 season.

Among the newly stamped shows are Big Sky, Bridgerton, Star Trek: Discovery, The Flight Attendant, Gaslit, Chicago Med and others. The news was announced today by ReFrame founders Women in Film and the Sundance Institute in partnership with IMDbPro.

The ReFrame report, which ranks studios on how they hire women, found nearly half of the TV episodes were written by women, even as a continuing underrepresentation by women of color in key roles was identified.

This year’s stamped shows, including Euphoria, Severance and Reservation Dogs, still revealed that most showrunners are men, and most women showrunners are white. The report also found that men directed the majority of studio TV episodes, even as many women directed multiple episodes.

According to the coalition, around 47 percent of the most popular TV shows earned the ReFrame Stamp during the latest season tally, down 7 percent from the 2020-21 report. Some genres did better than others, with 62.5 percent of series in the Emmy Awards outstanding comedy category receiving the ReFrame Stamp, including Hacks, Only Murders in the Building, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and What We Do in the Shadows.

Another 60 percent of series in the Emmys’ limited series category also earned the stamp, including Inventing Anna, Pam and Tommy and The Dropout, while only 37.5 percent of the shows nominated in the Emmys category for best drama received the seal of approval for gender-balanced hiring.

The ReFrame report for the first time marked studios, streamers and networks, with Apple’s report card indicating a field-leading 75 percent of its series met gender-balanced hiring criteria. The ReFrame Stamp has been around since 2018, and the coalition reports its honorees annually on both the film and TV side.