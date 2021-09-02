‘Republic of Sarah’ Canceled After Single Season on The CW

The CW has canceled its first-year drama The Republic of Sarah.

Series creator Jeffrey Paul King broke the news in an Instagram post Thursday afternoon, and The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed the show won’t return.

“I’m sad to say the news is not good,” King wrote. “The Republic of Sarah will come to an end on Monday with what will now be our series finale. Thank you so much to everyone who watched and who let our little show into their lives. It means the world to us. Please tune in on Monday and help us say goodbye to Greylock.”

The show follows a high school teacher (Stella Baker) who uses an obscure loophole to declare her small New England town an independent country when it’s threatened with destruction by a mining company. It was originally developed for CBS in 2019 with Sarah Drew in the title role before landing at The CW a year later.

Aside from pre-announced endings for Supernatural, Black Lightning and Supergirl, The Republic of Sarah is the only original scripted series on The CW in 2020-21 not to earn a second season. Fellow rookies Kung Fu, Superman & Lois and Walker were all renewed.

The series was at the lower end of The CW’s Nielsen rankings for the summer. It averaged just under 450,000 viewers including a week of delayed viewing, ahead of only Dynasty (439,000) and imports Wellington Paranormal (310,000) and Dead Pixels (208,000).

The cancellation also closes the book on series that aired in 2020-21; keep track of what was renewed and what was canceled with THR‘s broadcast TV scorecard.