‘Reservation Dogs’ Star Devery Jacobs Makes TV Directing Debut in Season 3

Devery Jacobs is stepping behind the camera for season three of Reservation Dogs.

Jacobs, who’s also a writer on the critically hailed, FX-produced Hulu series, directed the seventh episode of season three. The season is set to premiere on Aug. 2.

The episode will mark Jacobs’ first time as a director for TV; she has also helmed several short films.

Jacobs called her move from actress to writer to director on Reservation Dogs “a progression” in The Hollywood Reporter’s annual Comedy Actress Roundtable, joking that “I guess I’m one of the annoying actors who comes in with notes.”

She continued, “Season one, I’d made it apparent to the network that I wanted to shadow, and they were like, ‘That’s great, we’d love to have you, but you’re in every episode.’ Basically, do the job that we paid you to do. And I was like, ‘That’s fine.’ But by season two, I’d reached out to the showrunner [Sterlin Harjo] and pleaded my case to be a part of the [writers] room. Sterlin was just like, ‘You’re part of it, come on in.’ I was only supposed to be there for five weeks, and they just kept extending it until I was part of the whole [season]. So, it’s just been a progression. I shadowed last season, and I wrapped my first episode of TV two days ago.”

In addition to Reservation Dogs, Jacobs stars with Alaqua Cox in Marvel's Echo, which is set to premiere in November on Disney+. She also stars in and is a producer of Backspot, a feature film set in the world of competitive cheerleading that recently wrapped production in Toronto.