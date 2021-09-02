‘Reservation Dogs’ Renewed for Second Season at FX on Hulu

FX on Hulu is sticking with Reservation Dogs.

The streaming hub for FX Networks has picked up a second season of the comedy that centers on a group of Indigenous teenagers on a reservation in rural Oklahoma (where it also films). The renewal comes midway through the eight-episode first season, which debuted Aug. 9.

“We couldn’t wait to share Reservation Dogs with viewers and are thrilled that they seem to love it as much as we do. We’re happy to put in an early order for another season,” said Nick Grad, president original programming at FX. “Sterlin Harjo delivered on his creative vision, partnering with Taika Waititi and the rest of the creative team, the brilliant cast and crew to create one of TV’s best new comedies and a groundbreaking showcase of representation and raw talent.”

Harjo, an Oklahoma native, and Waititi co-created the series, which stars D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis and Lane Factor. Every writer, director and actor on the series is Indigenous.

The series has earned uniformly positive reviews, with The Hollywood Reporter‘s Daniel Fienberg saying Reservation Dogs is “easygoing, but quietly revolutionary.” (Per usual with streaming outlets, viewer counts aren’t publicly available.)

Harjo and Waititi executive produce the FX Productions series with Garrett Basch.