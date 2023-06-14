‘Reservation Dogs’ Gets Cable Window on FX (Exclusive)

From left: Paulina Alexis as Willie Jack, Lane Factor as Cheese, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai as Bear and Devery Jacobs as Elora Danan in 'Reservation Dogs.'

Hulu’s Reservation Dogs is getting a second home on FX.

The critically acclaimed comedy’s first season will make its linear TV debut on June 26. FX will air two episodes on Monday nights for four weeks, finishing a couple weeks ahead of the show’s third season premiere Aug. 2 on Hulu.

The on-air premiere for Reservation Dogs is the latest “reverse window” — going from a streaming platform to a linear network rather than vice versa — for FX Productions series that have their first runs on Hulu (both are part of Disney). Under the Banner of Heaven aired on FX in March, nine months after its streaming run concluded, and The Patient followed in April after running on Hulu in the fall of 2022.

Reservation Dogs stars Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Paulina Alexis and Lane Factor as a group of Indigenous teenagers living on a reservation in Oklahoma. In season one, following the death of their friend Daniel, the group turns to stealing, scheming and saving to fulfill Daniel’s dream of going to California.

Co-created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, Reservation Dogs has an all-Indigenous cast, writers room and directing roster — a first for an American TV series. Jacobs, who joined the writers room in season two, also directed an episode of the forthcoming third season.

The show has earned two straight AFI Television Programs of the Year honors along with a Peabody Award, two Spirit Awards and nearly universal critical praise. Harjo is the showrunner and executive produces with Waititi and Garrett Basch.