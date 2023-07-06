‘Reservation Dogs’ Return Home in Season 3 Trailer

A new trailer for the the third — and final — season of Reservation Dogs sees the group returning home after finally making it to California.

The critically acclaimed FX series from Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi centers on four Indigenous teens (Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Paulina Alexis and Lane Factor) living in rural Oklahoma and dealing with the death of their friend, Daniel. After seeing out his dream to get to Cali, the Rez Dogs have to figure out how to make it back home. Bear (Woon-A-Tai) wanders the desert with Spirit (Dallas Goldtooth), while the rest of the group deals with the fallout of leaving the reservation.

Harjo announced in June that the 10-episode third season would be the series’ last. “I always knew what the end of this story would be, I just didn’t know when it would arrive,” Harjo said. “As we continued to break stories and write scripts this season, it became clear to the producers, Taika and me that the season three finale is the perfect SERIES finale.”

As FX describes it, the season is “full of road trips, bathroom wisdom, unexpected fathers, boarding schools, Bigfoot, rumors, revenge and healing.”

In a recent critic’s appreciation for the series, THR’s Chief TV Critic Daniel Fienberg called Reservation Dogs a “comically triumphant exploration of Indigenous identity” that is deserving of Emmys praise: “Reservation Dogs is funny and profound, and the ensemble cast keeps expanding without a single false note.”

Reservation Dogs returns Aug. 2, streaming on Hulu.