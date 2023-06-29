‘Reservation Dogs’ to End With Season 3 on FX/Hulu

From left: Paulina Alexis as Willie Jack, Lane Factor as Cheese, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai as Bear and Devery Jacobs as Elora Danan in 'Reservation Dogs.'

Reservation Dogs, the FX/Hulu acclaimed series from creator Sterlin Harjo, will end with its upcoming third season.

Harjo made the announcement Thursday on Instagram and called the move the “correct decision creatively for the show.”

Co-created by Harjo and Taika Waititi, Reservation Dogs was renewed for a third season in September. The final, 10-episode season will return Aug. 2.

The half-hour comedic drama follows a group of teenagers (Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor and Paulina Alexis) coming of age on a Native American reservation in Oklahoma. All of the series regulars, writers and directors are Indigenous. The series has been a critical breakout for FX, which produces the show. The series earned an AFI Award and prestigious Peabody Award yet was snubbed by the Television Academy.

“I always knew what the end of this story would be, I just didn’t know when it would arrive,” Harjo wrote. “As we continued to break stories and write scripts this season, it became clear to the producers, Taika and me that the season three finale is the perfect series finale.” Harjo’s full post is below.

FX, meanwhile, had a lot of praise for the show in a statement of its own: “People throw around the words historic and groundbreaking far too often and without merit: Reservation Dogs is worthy of those superlatives. Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi created one of the most important TV shows ever made. They gave the world a wholly unique, original, and honest portrayal of Native people — one that has never before been seen in television or film.

“It’s difficult to say goodbye to these indelible characters and to an award-winning series that The Hollywood Reporter, The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Variety and Vulture named The Best Show of 2022. That said, we support Sterlin and Taika’s decision to end the series in a way that will cement its legacy.

“We, along with our partners at Hulu, are forever grateful to the producers, writers, directors, cast, crew and the Native land and communities in eastern Oklahoma who collaborated to make this masterpiece. While we’re sad to see the show come to an end, we’re excited for Sterlin, Taika and Garrett Basch to continue to tell stories for FX. And Rez Dogs fans, we hope you share our excitement and anticipation for the coming season.”