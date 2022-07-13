This Week in TV: ‘Resident Evil,’ MLB All-Stars, ‘The Rehearsal’

It’s mid-July, which means most of the summer shows on broadcast and cable networks are in the middle of their seasons. Streamers are taking it relatively easy too, which means a relatively light menu of premieres for July 13-19 — although they include a series adaptation of the Resident Evil franchise, baseball’s annual Midsummer Classic and Nathan Fielder’s return to TV.

Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

After a host of video games, a seven-film movie franchise and an animated series, Resident Evil gets the live-action series treatment 25 years into its life. The show is largely set 14 years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse and centers on a young woman, Jade (Ella Balinska), with connections to New Raccoon City and the Umbrella Corporation as she fights for survival. It premieres Thursday on Netflix.

Also on streaming …

Ms. Marvel concludes its season Wednesday on Disney+. Also Wednesday, Solar Opposites kicks off its third season on Hulu. HBO Max’s FBoy Island returns for a second season on Thursday. Hulu’s docuseries Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons examines the ties between founder Les Wexner and Jeffrey Epstein. Season two of Blood & Treasure (Sunday) moves to Paramount+ from CBS. Also moving from CBS: Love Island, whose U.S. home is on Peacock starting Tuesday.

On broadcast …

Sports: Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game returns to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles for the first time in more than 40 years — since 1980, to be precise. The game will, as always, feature the game’s best players, including Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Aaron Judge and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., putting on a show. The game airs at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT Tuesday on Fox, with ESPN televising the Home Run Derby competition at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT Monday.

On cable …

New: Four-plus years after cult favorite Nathan for You ended on Comedy Central, Nathan Fielder returns with a new series and new home. Fielder (who’s an executive producer of How To With John Wilson) comes to HBO with The Rehearsal (11 p.m.), in which Fielder swaps the business schemes of his former show for meticulously prepared simulations of life events that his subjects want to practice before they happen.

Also: Phoebe Robinson created and stars in Everything’s Trash (10 p.m. Wednesday, Freeform) as a Brooklyn podcaster whose free-and-easy lifestyle contrasts with that of her brother (Jordan Carlos), who’s starting a run for political office.