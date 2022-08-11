‘Resident Evil’ Has Solid Opening on Streaming Chart

The latest addition to the Resident Evil franchise had a pretty good opening on Netflix. Stranger Things remained a dominant No. 1 in the Nielsen streaming rankings for July 11-17, and Ms. Marvel hit a high the week of its finale.

The Resident Evil series — the first live-action show in the long-running video game/movie/TV franchise — racked up 858 million minutes of viewing time in the four days from its July 14 premiere. That was good for third among original streaming series, just behind The Terminal List (887 million minutes) on Amazon’s Prime Video.

Stranger Things had its second smallest viewing time since its fourth season debuted in late May — although its 2.95 billion minutes of viewing was more than three times that of any other title on the Nielsen chart. It has ranked first overall in seven of the past eight weeks, amassing 35.5 billion minutes of viewing time in the United States. (The Umbrella Academy narrowly beat Stranger Things in the week of June 20-26.)

Ms. Marvel, meanwhile, drew 357 million minutes of viewing time on Disney+ in the week its finale debuted, a high for the six-episode series. The show hasn’t pulled in as much viewing time as its Marvel predecessors on Disney+, making the top 10 in only three of its six weeks. Hulu also claimed a spot in the top 10 originals with Only Murders in the Building (369 million minutes). History Channel’s survival series Alone — which streams on Hulu and Netflix — held the top spot among acquired shows with 818 million minutes.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries, and currently only include Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix and Prime Video.

Nielsen’s top streaming series for July 11-17 are below.

Original Series

1. Stranger Things (Netflix), 2.95 billion minutes viewed

2. The Terminal List (Prime Video), 887 million

3. Resident Evil (Netflix), 858 million

4. The Boys (Prime Video), 828 million

5. The Umbrella Academy (Netflix), 714 million

6. Only Murders in the Building (Hulu), 369 million

7. Ms. Marvel (Disney+), 357 million

8. D.B. Cooper: Where Are You (Netflix), 351 million

9. Peaky Blinders (Netflix), 320 million

10. Ozark (Netflix), 276 million

Acquired Series

1. Alone (Hulu/Netflix), 818 million minutes

2. NCIS (Netflix), 736 million

3. Cocomelon (Netflix), 692 million

4. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 635 million

5. The Flash (Netflix), 529 million

6. Gilmore Girls (Netflix), 431 million

7. Friends (HBO Max), 423 million

8. Seinfeld (Netflix), 397 million

9. Heartland (Netflix), 393 million

10. Supernatural (Netflix), 373 million