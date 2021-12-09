Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Rhonda Stubbins White, Actress on Tyler Perry’s ‘Ruthless,’ Dies at 60

She stood out in the Carl Franklin-directed miniseries 'Laurel Avenue' and guest-starred on shows including 'Touched by an Angel,' 'The West Wing' and 'Shameless.'

Rhonda Stubbins White
Rhonda Stubbins White Courtesy of Todd Baker

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran TV actress who most recently recurred as the cult elder Agnes on the Tyler Perry-created BET drama Ruthless, died Monday of cancer at her home in Los Angeles, a friend announced. She was 60.

A Brooklyn native, White studied acting in the early 1980s at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, training under David Gideon alongside classmates that included Alec Baldwin.

In 1992, she made her onscreen debut on an episode of NBC’s Here and Now, then earned a CableACE nomination for her turn in the 1993 HBO miniseries Laurel Avenue, directed by Carl Franklin. The next year, she appeared opposite Diana Ross in the ABC telefilm Out of Darkness.

She went on to play Lady Vi on NBC’s Days of Our Lives in 2000; guest star on such series as Homicide: Life on the Street, NYPD Blue, Touched by an Angel, Chicago Hope, ER, The West Wing, The District, Charmed, Southland and Shameless; and work in films including Sunset Park (1996) and Wim Wenders’ Land of Plenty (2004).

Survivors include her siblings, Gregory and Annette.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad