Dick Wolf, Ice-T, Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni, Laraine Newman Remember the “Warm, Acerbic, Whip-Smart” Richard Belzer

Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Christopher Meloni, Laraine Newman and Billy Crystal were among the Hollywood notables paying tribute to Richard Belzer, longtime Law & Order: SVU star and beloved comedian, who died at the age of 78.

Belzer, who writer and longtime friend Bill Scheft confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter had died Sunday at his home in Bozouls in southwest France, was facing health issues.

The performer was known as a legend on the stage and screen, making his movie debut in 1974’s The Groove Tube and warming up audiences in Saturday Night Live‘s early days. A regular detective on the small screen, Belzer’s Homicide character, the recognizable John Munch, first appeared in 1993 on the series’ first episode and made his final appearance in 2016 on Law & Order: SVU. He would appear on the long-running Dick Wolf Law & Order spinoff for nearly 15 years, with Munch retiring from the NYPD in 2014, before returning for a 17th-season episode “Fashionable Crimes.”

In a statement, Dick Wolf and his production company lauded Belzer, a “consummate professional” who “brought humor and joy into all our lives.”

“Richard Belzer’s Detective John Munch is one of television’s iconic characters,” the Instagram statement reads. “I first worked with Richard on the ‘Law & Order’/’Homicide’ crossover and loved the character so much, I told Tom (Fontana) that I wanted to make him one of the original characters on ‘SVU.’ The rest is history.”

Belzer’s character on Law & Order: SVU had several partners during his run, but one of the most iconic pairings was with Ice-T’s Odafin “Fin” Tutuola. The rapper and actor took to Twitter to remember his late friend and co-star, writing, “Highs and Lows… After one of the most amazing weeks of my life. I wake up to the news I lost my friend today. Belz is gone.. Damn it! But remember this..’When you ARE having real fun and are Truly Happy. ENJOY it to the fullest! Cause Pain is inevitably coming.’ I’ll miss you Homie.”

Speaking fondly of her late co-star, Hargitay wrote on Instagram: “Goodbye my dear, dear friend. I will miss you, your unique light, and your singular take on this strange world. I feel blessed to have known you and adored you and worked with you, side by side, for so many years. How luck the angels are to have you. I can hear them laughing already.”

Christopher Meloni also tweeted out remembrances alongside the SVU showrunner Warren Leight. In a brief Twitter statement, Meloni wrote, “Good bye mon ami. I love you,” while Leight celebrated the actor as “open, warm, acerbic, whip smart, surprisingly kind.”

“Richard Belzer was the first actor to welcome me when I started at SVU,” he continued. “I loved writing for Munch, and I loved being with Belz. We sensed this would be his parting scene. Godspeed Belz…”

SVU executive producer Julie Martin shared that working with the late performer “on Homicide to SVU has been a hilarious, surprising and always joyful experience. I’m sure he’s giving ’em all a lot of laughs upstairs.”“Missing Richard Belzer today.”

Belzer broke into comedy after answering an ad in The Village Voice to audition for Channel One, the New York East Village comedy troupe led by Ken Shapiro and Lane Sarasohn. Its show Groove Tube, specialized in skits satirizing TV conventions like clowns on kids shows and anchormen, and was so successful it resulted in a film deal before stand-up gigs at Catch a Rising Star, the Improv and Pips. He would also perform during the National Lampoon Radio Hour alongside Chevy Chase, John Belushi, Gilda Radner, Bill Murray and Harold Ramis and served as the audience’s warm-up comedian when Lorne Michaels launched Saturday Night Live in 1975.

Newman, who was an original cast member on SNL and one of the first to speak publicly about Belzer’s passing tweeted on Sunday that, she “loved this guy so much. He was one of my first friends when I got to New York to do SNL. We used to go out to dinner every week at Sheepshead Bay for lobster. One of the funniest people ever. A master at crowd work. RIP dearest.”

Billy Crystal also remembered the late comedian following news of his death, tweeting that Belzer “was simply hilarious. A genius at handling a crowd.” Director-writer Paul Fieg recalled working “with Belzer back in the 90s as an actor and he was such a lovely, funny guy. We laughed the entire time. A huge talent. Thanks for sharing it with all of us, Richard.”

Highs and Lows… After one of the most amazing weeks of my life. I wake up to the news I lost my friend today. Belz is gone.. Damn it! But remember this..’When you ARE having real fun and are Truly Happy. ENJOY it to the fullest! Cause Pain is inevitably coming.’ I’ll miss you… https://t.co/WmaHvj629b pic.twitter.com/Fca9qiaDLV — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) February 19, 2023

Anyone who had the pleasure of watching Richard Belzer portray Det. John Munch will never forget how much he inhabited that beloved character to make it his own. Our condolences go out to his loved ones as we join them in mourning his loss, but also in celebrating his memory. pic.twitter.com/ZhygF6ODhE — 𝐋𝐀𝐖 & 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑 (@lawandordertv) February 19, 2023

Richard Belzer was the first actor to welcome me when I started at SVU. Open, warm, acerbic, whip smart, surprisingly kind. I loved writing for Munch, and I loved being with Belz. We sensed this would be his parting scene. Godspeed Belz…

https://t.co/PhVvZMMcj0 via @YouTube — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) February 19, 2023

Missing Richard Belzer today. Working with him on Homicide to SVU has been a hilarious, surprising and always joyful experience. I'm sure he's giving 'em all a lot of laughs upstairs. 💔💔 — Julie Martin (@JulieMartinNY) February 19, 2023

Richard Belzer was always so kind to me. We met at comedy club he was performing in yrs before L&O. I was young with only one film into my career. He always remembered me.

I had the pleasure of hang'n with him a couple of times. Sweet sweet man & funny as hell. He will be missed pic.twitter.com/DZx5EKb6Wy — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) February 19, 2023

Richard Belzer was one of the most kindest and welcoming actors when I guested on two episodes of Law and Order: SVU. His passing is truly a loss for Hollywood and I will miss him dearly. RIP Richard Belzer. pic.twitter.com/oI4PzLr04I — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) February 19, 2023

So saddened to learn that the fabulous Richard Belzer passed away.Loved working with him for 11 years on SVU. Favorite moments: w Marlee Matlin, Carol Kane, Stephanie March (TaySachs episode) and of course the great Ice-T. Rest in peace, Munch.Your comic genius will last always. — NealBaer🏳️‍🌈 (@NealBaer) February 19, 2023

I'm so sad to hear of Richard Belzer's passing. I loved this guy so much. He was one of my first friends when I got to New York to do SNL. We used to go out to dinner every week at Sheepshead Bay for lobster. One of the funniest people ever. A master at crowd work. RIP dearest. pic.twitter.com/u23co0JPA2 — Laraine Newman (@larainenewman) February 19, 2023

Richard Belzer was simply hilarious. A genius at handling a crowd. So sad he’s passed away. — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) February 19, 2023

Oh man, not another awesome person. I worked with Belzer back in the 90s as an actor and he was such a lovely, funny guy. We laughed the entire time. A huge talent. Thanks for sharing it with all of us, Richard. #RIPBelzer https://t.co/X9fivtaRAO — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) February 19, 2023

Richard Belzer died. He was an original. One of the greats, babe. I loved the guy. RIP — marc maron (@marcmaron) February 19, 2023

Aw goddamit, RIP Richard Belzer. I just always thought he’d be around ‘cause it seemed like he always was. A true original. #TheBelzBabe — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 19, 2023

Richard Belzer was a hilarious comedian who other comedians loved as a comedian and as a friend. RIP, Belz. — Al Franken (@alfranken) February 19, 2023

I’m cheering myself up over the news we’ve lost a real good human, citizen, dude, comedian, artist, writer and challenger of power in RICHARD BELZER – by posting this little moment when he took Rick Overton in a ‘Jagger-Off’ on The Green Room in 2011. #RIPRichardBelzer pic.twitter.com/nCNv4BgWsJ — Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) February 19, 2023

Richard Belzer had his own cinematic universe and we took it for granted https://t.co/XAjHJx5X11 — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) February 19, 2023

Richard Belzer was as kind as he was funny. I will miss his brand of comedy that was not confined to boundaries. And will always be grateful for a friendship that lasted almost 50 years. R.I.P .Belz#RichardBelzer pic.twitter.com/635KQPvPEX — Alan Zweibel (@AlanZweibel) February 19, 2023

25 years ago I wanted to be a stand up comic so this was the first book I read .. Thank you for changing my life Richard Belzer… my comedy brother. Rest in peace and make God laugh❤️ pic.twitter.com/tO6okroieM — loni love (@LoniLove) February 19, 2023

I got to open for Richard Belzer at Catch A Rising Star in Cambridge in the mid 80s and then in the early 90s in Denver. He was always encouraging and hands down hilarious. Rest in peace. ☮️💜 pic.twitter.com/wuKNxvhC2E — Wendy Liebman ☮️ (@WendyLiebman) February 19, 2023

Belzer was the best. Here he is with Henry at @friars_club for his book launch party. He was brilliant, kind, warm and so damn funny. I will miss him. #RIP #RichardBelzer pic.twitter.com/YdRgrrdOo5 — Judy Gold (@JewdyGold) February 19, 2023

Richard Belzer was a trailblazing comedian who influenced generations of stand-ups. His voice will be missed. pic.twitter.com/qE13OBQX73 — comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) February 19, 2023

Rest In Peace dear sweet kind Richard Belzer. Rest In Peace. — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) February 19, 2023

RIP Richard Belzer. One of the real good guys. Big loss. We were both breaking through together when Comedy and RocknRoll were wonderfully combined in the clubs. My deepest love and condolences to his family. — 🕉🇺🇦Stevie Van Zandt☮️💙 (@StevieVanZandt) February 19, 2023

Sleep well, sweet prince. ♥️ Loved #RichardBelzer. Seen here w Lou. pic.twitter.com/ULYgKDVJJi — natasha lyonne (@nlyonne) February 19, 2023

Rest in Peace Richard Belzer 🌹. “Belzer died early Sunday at his home in Bozouls in southwest France, writer Bill Scheft, a longtime friend of the actor, told The Hollywood Reporter. “He had lots of health issues, and his last words were, ‘Fuck you, motherfucker,'” Scheft said.” — Michael Cudlitz (@Cudlitz) February 19, 2023