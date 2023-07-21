‘Rick and Morty’ Team Gives Update on Recasting Process Following Justin Roiland’s Dismissal

Rick and Morty held a San Diego Comic-Con panel Friday, where the Adult Swim show’s team gave an update on the casting process following Justin Roiland’s exit in light of felony domestic abuse charges that have since been dismissed.

“We are closing in on the end of our process of the recast,” said executive producer Steve Levy. He paused for a moment, seemingly struggling with how to continue, before adding, “It’s gonna be great. I am thoroughly impressed with everything that’s going on, including all the work on season seven.”

Roiland, who co-created the show with Dan Harmon, voiced inventor Rick Sanchez and his teen grandson Morty since the series premiered in 2013.

Levy said that he didn’t want the discussion of the recasting to take away attention from the work that the rest of the team has been doing for the upcoming seventh season, which does not yet have a premiere date. “The show is as good as it’s ever been,” Levy said.

Later, a fan asked whether the new voices would be similar to the versions Roiland voiced. “It’s soundalikes,” Levy clarified. “The characters are the same characters — no change.”

In January, Adult Swim announced in a statement that it had “ended its association with Justin Roiland” following news that the Rick and Morty co-creator was charged with felony domestic abuse in Orange County, California.

The series, which nabbed a 70-episode order in 2018, is locked in through season 10. Roiland will retain his co-creator credit, and Scott Marder is the showrunner. Harmon did not attend Friday’s panel, which took place amid the writers strike, with the labor dispute preventing showrunners from attending Comic-Con. The actors strike has kept stars away as well.

The Orange County District Attorney’s office dismissed the charges against Roiland in March, with Roiland tweeting at the time that the news was “justice.”