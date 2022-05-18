‘Rick and Morty’ Anime Spinoff Announced by Adult Swim

Rick and Morty is getting a spinoff.

Adult Swim has ordered an anime project from director Takashi Sano (Tower of God) that’s based on the Emmy-winning series. The network has placed an order for 10 episodes of Rick and Morty: The Anime.

Sano previously directed two acclaimed anime shorts in the Rick and Morty universe: “Rick and Morty vs. Genocider” and “Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil).” The shorts have generated more than 10 million combined views on Adult Swim digital platforms.

While the director will adapt themes and events of the main series, Rick and Morty: The Anime is described as standing on its own as an original work.

“The multiverse-straddling exploits of Rick and the gang pose challenges to the family bond, but they always rise to the occasion,” Sano said in a statement. “It’s such a life affirming sight, and Jerry is no exception.” He adds, “I am honored to have been given an opportunity to tell a new story about this amazing family. I hope you enjoy their adventures!”

The series is produced by Telecom Animation Film. Adult Swim previously announced other Rick and Morty spinoffs as digital shorts, but Rick and Morty: The Anime is a full series.

In addition, Adult Swim has also ordered the anime series Ninja Kamui from director Sunghoo Park (God of High School, Jujutsu Kaisen 0).

Ninja Kamui follows Joe Higan who is a Nukenin, described as “a former ninja who escaped his clan and is hiding from his violent past in rural America with his family. One night, he is ambushed by a team of assassins from his former organization who exact a bloody retribution on Joe and his family for betraying their ancient code. Rising from his seeming ‘death,’ Joe will re-emerge as his former self — Ninja Kamui — to avenge his family and friends. Kamui is a 21st century ninja, a shadowy anachronism who pits his ancient skills against high-tech weaponry with brutal finesse. He must face off against trained assassins, combat cyborgs and rival ninjas to bring down the very clan that made him.”

“This is a story I’ve always wanted to tell,” Park said. “Transgression and punishment of a ninja who loses everything and goes out for revenge, and what lies at the end of his road. I am very excited about this new project and hope fans will be too.”