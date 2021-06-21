‘Rick and Morty’ Puts Entire Uncensored Season 5 Premiere Online

Adult Swim’s animated sensation Rick and Morty has posted its entire season five premiere online for free.

The return episode, below, is titled “Mort Dinner Rick Andre” (a play off the title of the 1981 film, My Dinner with Andre).

Note that the company has released the uncensored version, so it’s more vulgar than the version that airs on Adult Swim.

The 10-episode new season launched Sunday evening and the video was posted early Monday. By midmorning had already racked up 1.7 million views and was No. 2 trending on YouTube.

The new season represents the first episodes that have aired since relatively early in the pandemic, with the season four finale having aired in May, 2020. Guest stars this season reportedly include Timothy Olyphant, Christina Ricci and Alison Brie.

The prior fourth season delivered strong ratings for Adult Swim, with its premiere delivering 2.3 million viewers out of the gate.

In 2018, Adult Swim struck a deal with co-creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon to create another 70 episodes of the series, which will bring its eventual total to at least 100 episodes.