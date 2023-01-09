Rick Tuber, Emmy-Winning Film Editor, Dies at 69

Rick Tuber, an Emmy-winning film editor who worked on shows including ER, Nash Bridges, The Unit and Chicago Fire, has died. He was 69.

Tuber died Saturday at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles of a heart attack, a family spokesperson announced.

Tuber won his Emmy, as well as an Eddie Award (both shared with Randy Jon Morgan), for his work on a 1995 season-one episode of NBC’s ER. He also handled 23 episodes of CBS’ The Unit from 2006-09 and 13 installments of WGN America’s Salem from 2014-17.

His credits also included the series Crime Story, Wiseguy, Martial Law, Ravenswood and Bones.

Born on May 10, 1953, Tuber attended California State University, Northridge, and in 1985 he served as an assistant editor on Cagney & Lacey. He followed with film work on Arthur 2: On the Rocks (1988), The Karate Kid Part III (1989) and Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993).

Tuber wrote three darkly funny novels with a film editor named Rick Potter as the protagonist: Should Have Seen It Coming, published in 2017, Just My F***ing Luck, published in 2018, and Well, I’ll Be Damned, published in 2020.

He also authored a 2014 nonfiction book, Shanghai Cuts: A Hollywood Film Editor’s Misadventures in China, about working on location on the 2002 series Flatland, starring Dennis Hopper.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley; sons Neil, Pete, Sean and Sam; brother Doug; and grandchildren Tyler, Jackson and Mia. His father-in-law was popular Brooklyn Dodgers outfielder Pete Reiser.