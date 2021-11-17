Ricky Gervais, Natasha Lyonne, JB Smoove Join ‘Fables’ Voice Cast (Exclusive)

Bron Digital has signed up a slate of A-list voices for Fables, a new animated series that will launch the animated division of production group Bron Media Corp (Joker, Judas and the Black Messiah).

Among the talents lending their voices to the series are Jemaine Clement (What We Do in the Shadows), Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll), JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit), Alexa Demie (Euphoria), Diljit Dosanjh (Honsla Rakh), Anthony Ramos (In The Heights) and Zach Woods (Silicon Valley).

Ricky Gervais will narrate the series, in which classic fables such as The Tortoise and The Hare, The Lion and The Mouse and The Boy Who Cried Wolf are given a modern-day twist. Bron Digital is planning to accompany the series with an immersive online community as well as Fables-themed interactive games. Created by producer Kevin Turen (Pieces of a Woman), the Fables series will be directed by Azazel Jacobs (French Exit) from scripts by Kyra Noonan.

Beatclub, the music platform and marketplace set up by Grammy Award-winning artist and producer Timbaland, will produce select tracks for the series. Fables is executive produced by Bron’s Jason Chen and Aaron L. Gilbert together with Kevin Turen, Ashley Levinson, Andrew Barrer and Gabe Ferrari. Creative Wealth Media’s Jason Cloth, Suraj Maraboyina and Chris Cole serve as associate producers. Bron Releasing is handling global sales for the series.

Fables is the first program from Bron Digital, the new animation production and service company from indie powerhouse Bron Media Corp. The division will produce long-form animation for series television, as well as short-form content and features. The series was created using Epic Games’ Unreal Engine, a real-time 3D digital creation tool originally designed for video games that is being touted as a potential game-changer for the animation industry.