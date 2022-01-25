‘Righteous Gemstones’ Renewed for Season 3 at HBO

The Gemstone way will continue on at HBO.

The WarnerMedia-backed premium cable network has handed out a third-season renewal to Danny McBride’s The Righteous Gemstones. The early renewal comes after the sophomore season returned earlier this month and ahead of its Feb. 27 season finale.

“After a season of literal fire and brimstone, blood, sand and rollerblading, who wouldn’t come back for more?” said HBO exec vp programming Amy Gravitt in a statement announcing the news Tuesday. “The Gemstone family makes us laugh like nobody else.”

The comedy about a famous televangelist family marks McBride’s third show for HBO, following Eastbound and Down and Vice Principals. McBride exec produces alongside frequent collaborators Jody Hill and David Gordon Green. The cast also includes Adam Devine, Edi Patterson, John Goodman, Cassidy Freeman, Tony Cavalero, Tim Baltz, Skyler Gisondo, Greg Alan Williams, Walton Goggins, Jennifer Nettles, Hill, Valyn Hall, Kelton DuMont, Gavin Munn, Jason Schwartzman, Eric Roberts, Eric Andre and Jessica Lowe.

Gemstones is part of an HBO roster of originals that also includes fellow comedies A Black Lady Sketch Show, Avenue 5, Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Somebody Somewhere and The White Lotus, among others.