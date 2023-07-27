Skip to main content
‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Renewed for Season 4 at HBO

The Danny McBride-led series is on track for its most watched season so far.

Danny Mcbride center in The Righteous Gemstones
Danny Mcbride (center) in 'The Righteous Gemstones' Courtesy of HBO

The Gemstone family will remain at the pulpit for another run.

HBO has renewed The Righteous Gemstones for a fourth season. The pickup comes just a few days ahead of the comedy’s third season finale on July 30. Work on season four won’t begin until after strikes by writers and actors are resolved.

“Get ready for more of the hilarious adrenaline ride that is The Righteous Gemstones,” said Amy Gravitt, executive vp HBO Programming and head of HBO and Max comedy series. “As this truly biblical season comes to a close on Sunday night, I am delighted to announce that we are picking up a fourth season.”

Created by and starring Danny McBride, The Righteous Gemstones follows a famous televangelist family. In season three, the Gemstone children (McBride, Edi Patterson and Adam Devine) finally get their wish to take control of the church from their father (John Goodman) but discover that leading is a lot harder than they imagined — and that their extravagant lifestyle carries a heavy price tag.

The season is averaging 4.9 million cross-platform viewers per episode since its June 18 debut and is on track to be the most watched of the series to date. It’s also outpacing McBride’s previous series for HBO, Eastbound and Down (4.2 million viewers) and Vice Principals (4.8 million).

McBride also directs The Righteous Gemstones along with frequent collaborators Jody Hill and David Gordon Green. They executive produce with John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley. and Brandon James. Jonathan Watson is a co-EP, and David Brightbill is producer. Kevin Barnett, Patterson and Chris Pappas are consulting producers.

