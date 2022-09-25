Rihanna Tapped as 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performer

The 2023 Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show has found its main act.

Rihanna has signed on to perform at the mega-event, which is set to take place during Super Bowl LVII Feb. 12 just outside of Phoenix, Arizona.

DPS with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins will produce the telecast, with both serving as executive producers while Hamish Hamilton serves as director. Roc Nation is also doubling as the strategic entertainment advisor for the live performance.

“Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment,” Jay-Z said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage,” Seth Dudowsky, NFL Head of Music, added in his own statement. “Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance.”

The Super Bowl Halftime Show is one of the biggest musical events of the year, with performers typically going all-out for their performances, and guest appearances being a common occurrence. 2023 will also mark the first year that Apple Music will be the presenting sponsor of the event, taking over Pepsi, which had sponsored the show for the last decade. Apple is promising behind-the-scenes previews and other content ahead of the big game.

“Rihanna is an incredible recording artist who is a favorite for many millions of Apple Music customers around the world,” Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, said. “We’re excited to partner with Rihanna, Roc Nation and the NFL to bring music and sports fans a momentous show — what an incredible artist for the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.”

More details about the upcoming show, including sneak peeks, will be released over the coming months on Apple Music’s various social media platforms.

The 2022 Super Bowl halftime show featured Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent perform at SoFi Stadium. Other recent performers have included The Weeknd, Lady gaga, and Beyonce.

But the halftime show has become bigger than just the performance, with artists frequently using the event to announce tours or new albums, and with documentary cameras often rolling to capture the preparation and lead-up to the big event. The NFL says the 2022 Pepsi Halftime Show was viewed by more than 120 million people, underscoring the reach of the platform.

Roc Nation, which has helped produce the halftime show for the past 3 years, is also returning to work with the NFL and Apple Music on the live performance and show.